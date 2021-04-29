WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. WPP has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

