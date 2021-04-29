Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $412,395.99 and $209.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00011688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

