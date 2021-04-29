Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Achieves $8.65 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $53,408.47 or 0.99701943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and $208.93 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00212406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 162,034 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.