Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $374.25 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $718,939.06 and $1,873.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $374.25 or 0.00691451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

