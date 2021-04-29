Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $147.67 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $88.06 or 0.00166399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

