Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $558,470.16

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $558,470.16 and approximately $4,764.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for about $2,460.22 or 0.04522806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Wrapped Origin Axie

Wrapped Origin Axie is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com . Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

