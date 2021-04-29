WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the March 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.0 days.
Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.
About WuXi AppTec
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.