WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the March 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.0 days.

Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

