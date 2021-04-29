WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

