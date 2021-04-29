Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 2039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after buying an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after acquiring an additional 228,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.