Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.75

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.75 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 771,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.75. The company has a market cap of £129.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

