Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,807. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

