Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

