XGOX (XGOX) Market Cap Hits $40,510.24

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 56.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,619.67 or 1.00549930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00192176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001892 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling XGOX

