Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

NASDAQ:HX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Xiaobai Maimai has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.