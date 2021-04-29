Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,804 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xilinx worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

