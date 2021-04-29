XinFin Network Market Cap Tops $1.10 Billion (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $7.41 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $773.11 or 0.01421525 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,662,268,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,262,268,724 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

