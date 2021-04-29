XinFin Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.0863 on Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $7.00 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $731.92 or 0.01364268 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,662,427,771 coins and its circulating supply is 12,262,427,771 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

