XIO (XIO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.