Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 117.2% in April

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the March 31st total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.8 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

