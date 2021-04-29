Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.67. 2,105,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,015. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.54. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585 in the last 90 days.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

