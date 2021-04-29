Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.86.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,289. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.