Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.67. 2,105,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,015. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 over the last ninety days.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

