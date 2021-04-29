yAxis (YAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.85 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $64.85 million and $246,167.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $69.59 or 0.00129856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

