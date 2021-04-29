YENTEN (YTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $376.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $286,021.67 and approximately $376.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.95 or 0.05146301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00478634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.35 or 0.01652992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00768637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.21 or 0.00531361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.77 or 0.00432153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004283 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

