YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Reaches $12.99 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. YF Link has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $545,283.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $252.16 or 0.00476675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.00822780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001562 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.