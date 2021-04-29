YFValue Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

