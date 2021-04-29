YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits One Day Volume of $67,409.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $67,409.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

