yOUcash (YOUC) Price Up 29.2% This Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $91.48 million and approximately $10,786.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.00822780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars.

