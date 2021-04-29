Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.44. 38,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,213. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.