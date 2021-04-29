Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.68.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,226,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,988,903,000 after acquiring an additional 604,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 21,040,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,536,986,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

