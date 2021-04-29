Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,226,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,988,903,000 after purchasing an additional 604,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 21,040,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

