Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $119.04, with a volume of 74599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

