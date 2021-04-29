Yum China Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Yum China has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.