Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) PT Raised to $123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 29,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

