YVS.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $248,594.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $248,594.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005832 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 427,541 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

