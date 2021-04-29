Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $120.55. 136,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

