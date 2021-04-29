Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 55,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,950. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $178.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.