Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,359. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 330.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

