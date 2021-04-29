Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

MRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 2,374,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

