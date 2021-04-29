Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce sales of $786.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.