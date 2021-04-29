Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post sales of $436.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.79 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $845.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

MD opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $23,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

