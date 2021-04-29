Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

