Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post $780.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.00 million and the lowest is $774.14 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $734.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

