Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $18.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.73 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

