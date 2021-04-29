Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

