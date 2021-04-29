Zacks: Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.19). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,947,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,056. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.