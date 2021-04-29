Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.