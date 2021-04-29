Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report $29.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.29 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

