Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $10.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $37.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $379.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.