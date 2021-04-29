Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.59 on Thursday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

